Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.25

Shares of Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.85.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

