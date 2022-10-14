Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Position Boosted by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Rent-A-Center worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,808,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,220.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 249,861 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 342,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 245,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after buying an additional 189,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

Shares of RCII stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.96. 676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,243. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.55%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

