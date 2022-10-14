Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading 5.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $40.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Replimune Group traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $18.77. 1,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 303,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on REPL. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Replimune Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after buying an additional 458,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,606,000 after buying an additional 81,845 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Replimune Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,134,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after buying an additional 144,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Replimune Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,090,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,057,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 806,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after buying an additional 89,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $918.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 19.79, a current ratio of 19.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

