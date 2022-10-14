Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.0974

Request (REQ) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Request has a total market cap of $97.37 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0974 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09666175 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $1,884,111.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

