Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Truist Financial Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Truist Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.03.

TFC stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.70. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

