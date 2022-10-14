ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.83.

Shares of RMD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.35. 6,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,454. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. ResMed has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $275.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,954 shares of company stock worth $6,977,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

