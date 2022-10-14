Reviewing VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) & Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Netlist and VIA optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Netlist alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

VIA optronics has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.59%. Given VIA optronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than Netlist.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist 3.39% 13.33% 6.34% VIA optronics -6.10% -18.27% -7.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Netlist and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Netlist and VIA optronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $142.35 million 3.57 $4.83 million $0.01 219.22 VIA optronics $213.92 million 0.14 -$13.91 million ($0.61) -2.23

Netlist has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VIA optronics. VIA optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netlist, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of VIA optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of VIA optronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Netlist has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Netlist beats VIA optronics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

(Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About VIA optronics

(Get Rating)

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.