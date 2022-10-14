Revlon (NYSE:REV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Revlon Stock Down 4.6 %

Revlon stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,995. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $249.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96.

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($4.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revlon

About Revlon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Revlon in the second quarter valued at about $617,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Revlon by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revlon during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

