Revlon (NYSE:REV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Revlon Stock Down 4.6 %
Revlon stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,995. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $249.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96.
Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($4.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revlon
About Revlon
Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revlon (REV)
