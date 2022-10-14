Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.72

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 788272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

RVLV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.11.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $290.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after purchasing an additional 466,908 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 27,726 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 144,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

