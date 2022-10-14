RH (NYSE:RH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.75.

RH Stock Performance

RH traded down $6.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,427. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $699.14. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.48 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total value of $2,665,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,298,541.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,565. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 37.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 5.7% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of RH by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

