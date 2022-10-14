Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires Shares of 350,000 CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNHI shares. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.64. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

