Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys Shares of 125,000 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 125,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 880.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hess Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $129.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.75. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $68.32 and a 52 week high of $131.83.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.85%.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

