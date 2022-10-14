Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $16.24 Million in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,242,000. Corteva comprises about 1.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.36. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.07 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

