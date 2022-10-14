Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. reduced its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMRC. abrdn plc increased its position in Ameresco by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,136,000 after acquiring an additional 291,408 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 17.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,596,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,953,000 after purchasing an additional 232,219 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $12,969,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 17.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 887,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $10,369,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

AMRC opened at $63.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.35 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

