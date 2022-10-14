Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 12,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 268,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $166,266,000 after acquiring an additional 40,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $145.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.68. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $3.05 dividend. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

