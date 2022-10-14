Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes $2.04 Million Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.08% of ESAB as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,576,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $25,222,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at about $24,809,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,233,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB opened at $33.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $58.08.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $661.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About ESAB

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

