Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Gap Up to $23.11

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.11, but opened at $23.99. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 2,176 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYTM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.10). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.73% and a negative net margin of 1,310.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,224 shares in the company, valued at $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. UBS Group AG grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

