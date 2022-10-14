Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.8% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Trading Down 3.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.52. 244,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,481,479. The company has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

