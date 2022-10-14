Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Sells 16,843 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,201,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,428,000 after buying an additional 551,573 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,707,000 after buying an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after buying an additional 2,378,116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.21 and a 12-month high of $81.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

