RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.54.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.98. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $315.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,880,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 13.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 527,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,566,000 after acquiring an additional 62,334 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 76,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 29,477 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,636,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,350,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

