Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,450 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,580 ($67.42) to GBX 5,450 ($65.85) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,367.69 ($64.86).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

LON RIO traded down GBX 110.50 ($1.34) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,767.50 ($57.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,734. The firm has a market cap of £77.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.98. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,871.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,222.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

