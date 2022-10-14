Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $25,762.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,121.23 or 1.00026894 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006531 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001871 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 133.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00041342 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00055886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022947 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

