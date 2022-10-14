Robert Half International (RHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect Robert Half International to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Robert Half International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $82.07 on Friday. Robert Half International has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $125.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day moving average of $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Several research firms have commented on RHI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $77,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

