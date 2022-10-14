Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading 2.9% Higher

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.94 and last traded at $35.57. 199,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,870,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,942 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $362,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 161.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 1,270.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,549,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

