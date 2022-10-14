Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires $21,632.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $21,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,069.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $22,011.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $21,408.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $21,681.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $21,452.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,590.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $21,280.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,514.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $21,452.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $21,895.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. 3,041,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,329,380. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

RKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

