Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $85.45 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $123.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.01.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.