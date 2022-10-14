Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,970. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

