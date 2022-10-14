Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $430.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $460.00 to $430.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DPZ. Stephens assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $418.31.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $333.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.64 and a 200-day moving average of $372.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,955. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

