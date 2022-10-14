Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$42.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

STLC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$63.85 to C$53.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.87.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Price Performance

Shares of Stelco stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02. Stelco has a one year low of C$30.20 and a one year high of C$56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.39.

Stelco Dividend Announcement

About Stelco

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

(Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.