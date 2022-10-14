Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Trading Up 5.9%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.11 and last traded at $43.08. Approximately 157,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,720,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.