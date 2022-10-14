Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Trading Up 5.9%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.11 and last traded at $43.08. Approximately 157,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,720,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.06) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.