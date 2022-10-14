RS Group (LON:RS1) PT Raised to GBX 1,250

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) target price on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) target price on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RS Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,246 ($15.06).

RS1 opened at GBX 944.50 ($11.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. RS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 790 ($9.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,169 ($14.13). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,052.31. The company has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,927.55.

In related news, insider David Egan sold 34,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($11.35), for a total value of £327,898.80 ($396,204.45).

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

