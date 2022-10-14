RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RS Group Stock Performance

Shares of RS Group stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. RS Group has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

