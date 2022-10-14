Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on RBY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Rubellite Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.94.
Rubellite Energy Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of RBY stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.45. 15,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,359. Rubellite Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.10 and a 52-week high of C$5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$134.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.46.
Rubellite Energy Company Profile
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
