Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.53. 390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,717. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 240,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

