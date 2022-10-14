Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 154,686 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,686 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $74,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hershey by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HSY opened at $227.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.01. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $172.72 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,846 shares of company stock worth $40,884,728 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

