Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 162,308 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,308 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Travelers Companies worth $80,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travelers Companies Trading Up 4.0 %

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $165.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.81 and a 200 day moving average of $168.16. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

