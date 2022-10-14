Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 12,902 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Kroger worth $79,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.39.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

