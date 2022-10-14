Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,473,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 381,497 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Newmont worth $88,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 350.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,075,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,112,000 after buying an additional 836,646 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 34.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.1% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 54.3% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 33,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

