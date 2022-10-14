Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 266,388 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $67,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,688,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,088,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 117,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 102,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 27,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:SQM opened at $86.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average of $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 65.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.