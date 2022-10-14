Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,755 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of AvalonBay Communities worth $96,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $1,499,421,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after buying an additional 898,161 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,360,000 after buying an additional 779,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,949,000 after buying an additional 618,955 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 2.4 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $175.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.05 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

