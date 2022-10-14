Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $70.80 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,276 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $70,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

