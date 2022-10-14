Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $76.55 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,407,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 53,183 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $76,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 618,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 41.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 378,699 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 18.1% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 122,942 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $32.76 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

