Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $84,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,631,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,514.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,692.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,873.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,993.46. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

