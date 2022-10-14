Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,495 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Zoetis worth $92,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 811,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,036,000 after acquiring an additional 117,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $148.64 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.87 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.23 and a 200 day moving average of $169.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.