Ryder System (NYSE:R) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Ryder System Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE R traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Ryder System by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

