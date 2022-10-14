Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Gap Down to $86.75

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $86.75, but opened at $83.50. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $83.50, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 774.40% and a net margin of 96.53%. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.017 per share. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.62%. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBR. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $43,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

