Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Short Interest Up 866.7% in September

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABRP. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth $399,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter valued at $1,352,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sabre by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter valued at $3,421,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Sabre by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 4,225,815 shares during the period.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SABRP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,327. Sabre has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.37.

Sabre Dividend Announcement

Sabre Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

