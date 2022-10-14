Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Update

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the September 15th total of 207,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Safe-T Group by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 466.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 62,304 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe-T Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFET traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,240. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Safe-T Group has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.31.

Safe-T Group ( NASDAQ:SFET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 101.13% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Safe-T Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

