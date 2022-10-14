SafeMoon Hits One Day Trading Volume of $345.00 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded 87.4% lower against the dollar. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $345.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About SafeMoon
SafeMoon’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,022,432,603,784 tokens. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.net. The official message board for SafeMoon is safemoon.medium.com.
SafeMoon Token Trading
