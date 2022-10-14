Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 10,981 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,138 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. CWM LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 120.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Price Performance

NYSE:SAN opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.09. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.01.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.32 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

About Banco Santander

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.